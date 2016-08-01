Web Entrepreneur Launches DecorAsYouLikeIt.com, a Website Featuring Quality Products to Keep a Home and Garden Alluring

Florence, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Martha Cagle is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.DecorAsYouLikeIt.com. The website offers a wide variety of products to beautify your home and garden with a particular focus on the useful garden tools, floral home and garden accents, unique drinkware, and cooking essentials. Martha was inspired by her own life experiences, as she grew up in Alabama and spent the majority of her working life as a teacher. After retiring from a very fulfilling teaching career, she wanted to use her experiences teaching computer classes to start an online business. Being driven by her love of people, Martha wanted to help others get the products that they would need to have a warm and welcoming home that is ready for lots of meaningful conversation and fun get-togethers.



There are many excellent home and garden products featured within the merchandise of DecorAsYouLikeIt.com. The website carries items including beautiful garden decor such as ivy vine leaves and landscape ornaments; home decor such as artificial flower bouquets and 3D wall art stickers; unique drinkware such as crystal bottle decanters and glass tea cups; useful cooking tools like sushi makers and meat hammers; water and irrigation tools; and more. In the future, Martha plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Martha Cagle regarding each and every transaction made on DecorAsYouLikeIt.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection and valuable information on each product. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout so that customers can quickly find the perfect addition to their next dinner party or the right accessory to keep their garden festive for the holidays.



To complement the main website, Martha is also launching a blog located at http://www.DecorAsYouLikeItBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to keeping your home and garden beautiful and inviting such as finding wall sticker decor that shows your personality, the benefits of drip water irrigation, and essential cooking tools. Topics already covered include keeping your garden full of bright colors year-round with flower garden decor and adding a unique touch to every room with wall sticker decor. Martha hopes to give valuable tips and information on creating your most alluring space.



