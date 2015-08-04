Web Entrepreneur Launches DesireeByDesign.com, a Website Offering Quality Accessories and Image Consultations

Jamaica, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --Desiree L. Patton is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.DesireeByDesign.com. The website is an exclusive online boutique featuring fashion accessories and image consulting services including handmade hair adornments hats, headbands, and hair clips. Additionally, the site offers brooches, men's accessories, ties, bow ties, and image services including color analysis and personal shopping. Patton was inspired to start her website because designing and creating outfits is something that she loves to do and would like to showcase it to the world. When she was young, she used to rummage through her aunt's jewelry boxes and explore the vintage items there. Later, she would come into her own fashion design understanding and begin to mix and match the old with the new, sorting through unique specialty findings, to create her artwork. Her website is a space to offer eye-catching and captivating items from her collection that customers can wear to make any outfit a bit more amazing. It is a one stop shop fashion destination.



There are many beautiful fashion accessories featured within the merchandise of DesireeByDesign.com. The website offers products including beaded brooches, floral ties, marble necklaces, vintage pocketbooks, vintage clip earrings, wedding hair combs, flower head bands, and much more. Of the items offered on her website, a few that stand out are the turquoise hair pin brooch, which can be converted as a clothing pin or a clip in the hair, and a purple teacup vintage hat which serve for both functions as well. In the future, Patton will continue adding new products including vintage clothing, shoes, belts, and fashion accessories. By continuing to add new products, she hopes to provide great new items that customers can enjoy.



Providing unique items and excellent services on her website is very important to Patton regarding DesireeByDesign.com. Since she buys products from all over the world, many of these items are rare and one of a kind. Her own handmade hair accessories are 100% unique since she never makes the same jewelry piece twice. The items on the site have excellent quality, color, and detail, while also being cost effective. In addition to offering these great products, she also offers her personal service for image consulting to empower the individual from the inner and the outer.



To complement the main website, Patton is also launching a blog located at http://www.DesireeFashion.com



The blog will cover topics related to fashion and accessories. Patton will be talking about what to wear, how to wear it, what is currently trending, vintage inspired fashion, and more. In the future, she looks to make more of a virtual presence by adding video blogs. The goal of the blog is to provide customers further information, so that they can make more informed decisions about fashion items.



