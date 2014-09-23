Web Entrepreneur Launches DiningSplendor.com, a Website Featuring Quality Dining Tables

Antioch, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --Donald L. Smith is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.DiningSplendor.com. The website features many different styles of counter height table sets, bistro sets, pub table sets, and individual tables and chairs. Donald was inspired to start his website by the counter height table set that he has in his own home. He has really enjoyed having the set and loves how easy it is to gather around this table with his family and friends. He wanted to provide his customers with unique table options that they could enjoy in their own homes.



There are many unique dining table sets featured within the merchandise of DiningSplendor.com. The website offers products including bar height tables, entry tables, pub dining sets, tall square dining tables, white bistro sets, drop leaf tables, and more. In the future, Donald plans to continue to update the merchandise offered within his website to reflect what customers want to see. By providing new selections, he hopes to provide tables that can be used in a diverse range of home designs.



Customer service is of utmost importance to Donald regarding every transaction made on DiningSplendor.com. His passion for his company and loyalty to his customers means that he’ll work hard to ensure that customers are happy with the quality of the products that they receive and the prices of the products on the site. The company is committed to getting everything done right the first time, so that they don’t waste customers’ time.



In addition to the main website, Donald is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourDiningBlog.com. The blog will focus on the items that are offered on his website. Donald will be writing about the features of his different products, how they can be used in a home, and their unique beauty and functionality. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with additional information that will help them make good purchasing decisions within the main website.



About DiningSplendor.com

DiningSplendor.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Donald L. Smith.



Donald L. Smith

http://www.DiningSplendor.com

615-405-0146



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com