Web Entrepreneur Launches DLYCreditSolutions.com, a Website Offering Quality Merchant Services

Mohave Valley, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --Diana Yoney is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.DLYCreditSolutions.com. The website offers a wide selection of merchant services so that businesses of all sizes are able to process credit cards securely, acquire merchant processing terminals, use gift cards, process credit cards wirelessly, and find solutions for processing credit cards online. Yoney wanted to start her website so that she would be able to provide important services to business owners who really needed them. Her website offers affordable solutions for all types of businesses.



There are many excellent merchant services offered within the pages of DLYCreditSolutions.com. The website features electronic payment processing, online merchant services, small business merchant accounts, credit card processing terminals, payroll solutions, wireless credit card processing, and much more. In the future, Yoney hopes to continue to attract business owners to her site with the excellent services and solutions that are available.



Providing affordable credit card processing solutions for all types of businesses is very important to Yoney. The services offered on DLYCreditSolutions.com can be used by small businesses with brick and mortar stores or any business starting out or expanding to online or mail order systems. The services are easily affordable and have much lower service rates than many similar businesses.



In addition to the main website, Yoney is launching a blog located at http://www.UrMerchantProcessingBlog.com. The blog will cover topics relating to merchant services and credit card processing. Yoney will be using the blog to explain the different types of services that are offered, how these can benefit a business, and what business owners can expect when using these services within their business. The purpose of the blog is to provide information to those who might be interested in finding out more about different types of merchant services that could help their business grow.



