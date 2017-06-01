Web Entrepreneur Launches DogProductsOnly.com, a Website Featuring Dog Health and Happiness Supplies

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --Mark Carter is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.DogProductsOnly.com. The website offers a wide variety of dog health and happiness supplies including healthy dog food, adjustable and reflective dog collars, dog beds and nests, and stylish dog furniture. Carter was inspired by the amount of people looking to quality dog care supplies so their dogs can be lifelong companions for each day's ups and downs. Through his online store, Carter wanted to help pet owners find a variety of products to ensure their pet's comfort and happiness.



There are many excellent dog care supplies featured within the merchandise of DogProductsOnly.com. The website carries items including dog furniture products such as elegant micro-suede furniture covers and quilted cargo covers; dog beds including bolster pet couches and overstuffed pet nests; pet collars including fashion adjustable nylon collars and LED light collars; and more. In the future, Carter plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Carter regarding each and every transaction made on DogProductsOnly.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a stylish reflective collar for those peaceful sunset walks or natural dog treats for a radiant coat.



To complement the main website, Carter is also launching a blog located at http://www.DogProductsReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as keeping homes mess-free with dog furniture covers, giving your dog a favorite cozy spot with quality dog beds, and the advantages of reflective dog collars. Carter hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping your dog happily by your side with quality dog products.



