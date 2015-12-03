Web Entrepreneur Launches DonnasArtCorner.com, a Website Offering Quality Art Supplies

Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2015 --Donna Yancy is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.DonnasArtCorner.com. The website features a wide assortment of art supplies including sewing supplies, craft pens, needlework supplies, photography products, scrapbooking supplies, and craft paint. Yancy was inspired to start her website by her own experiences with being an artist. She wanted to create a website where artists and crafters would be able to find all of the different items that they might need for their next project.



There are many excellent art supplies featured within the merchandise of DonnasArtCorner.com. The website carries products including acrylic paint, paint markers, watercolor paint, embroidery needles, circle cutters, Brother sewing machines, Angelus paint, scrapbooking paper, photography backdrops, and much more. In the future, Yancy may consider adding new products as she finds good ones that fit in with the categories on her website. By adding new products, she will stay up to date with the items that crafters and artists might be most interested in.



Providing a website that is pleasing to the eye and well organized is very important to Yancy regarding DonnasArtCorner.com. The website is built with a beautiful background and pleasing colors that make it appealing. Since the website is broken into several separate categories, artists are able to go directly to the page that has items that are closely related to the type of project they wish to work with. This will save customers the time that it might take for them to look through unrelated products.



In addition to the main website, Yancy is also launching a blog located at http://www.ArtCornerBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to the different products offered on her website. Yancy will be writing about the art supplies that are offered, what kinds of projects can be done with these supplies, the features of these different items, and who might like to use them. The purpose of the blog is to help customers find the products that are right for them.



