Web Entrepreneur Launches EarthSignatureLavender.com, a Website Offering Quality Lavender Products and Health Items

Warren, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2015 --Daniel Stephenson is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.EarthSignatureLavender.com. The website offers a wide assortment of lavender scented products and health products including lavender beauty products, herbal supplements, antiaging products, lavender bath products, and much more. Stephenson was inspired to start his website after trying a lavender lotion. He loved the smell of the lavender and was impressed by how much the women at his work liked it too. He wanted to offer a website that would carry great quality lavender products and other products that could help people look young and stay healthy.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of EarthSignatureLavender.com. The website offers products including lavender aromatherapy oil, probiotic supplements, brain boosters, lavender essential oil, aromatherapy diffusers, and much more. He also offers SOD supplements, coral calcium, and GH3 supplements which provide important nutrients to help keep people young and healthy. In the future, he plans to keep an eye out for more products that are new and innovative. By continuing to add these products to his website, he hopes to offer the latest products for people to try.



Providing cutting edge products that can help people stay healthy within an appealing website is very important to Stephenson. His website will always offer the latest innovations in health items so that customers can stay up to date with the best new items that are coming out. EarthSignatureLavender.com was designed as an attractive website with bright pictures that are focused around lavender to make the website look very natural.



In addition to the main website, Stephenson will be launching a blog located at http://www.EarthLavenderBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to the products on the main website. Stephenson will be writing about the different products, how the products can help people maintain their health, and the different features of the products that are available. The purpose of the blog is to provide information that customers can use to determine which products they might like to try out.



About EarthSignatureLavender.com

EarthSignatureLavender.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Daniel Stephenson.



Daniel Stephenson

http://www.EarthSignatureLavender.com

(586) 486-4957



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com