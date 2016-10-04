Web Entrepreneur Launches EliteExpressShop.com, a Website Featuring Quality Sports and Fitness Equipment

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --James Mclnerney is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.EliteExpressShop.com. The website offers a wide variety of sports and fitness equipment with a particular focus on team sports gear, home fitness supplies, adventure sports products, and sports fan gear. Mclnerney was inspired by the way that sports and fitness products play an important role in many people's lives, from bringing people together to show their team pride to helping them have the endurance to get through each fast-paced day with grace. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Mclnerney wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can get lifetime fulfillment from their favorite activities.



There are many excellent sports and fitness products featured within the merchandise of EliteExpressShop.com. The website carries items including adventure sports equipment such as inflatable kayaks and stand up paddle boards; team sports equipment including specialized softball gear and football protective equipment; fitness supplies including tennis apparel and yoga and Pilates products, and more. In the future, Mclnerney plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Mclnerney regarding each and every transaction made on EliteExpressShop.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products that covers many aspects of everyday sports and fitness needs. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find everything from a stylish tennis top to climbing carabiners.



To complement the main website, Mclnerney is also launching a blog located at http://www.ExpressShopBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to sports and fitness supplies in general such as finding quality football receiver gloves, enjoying hours on the water with a stand up paddle board, and using home fitness equipment to get a good workout in after work. Mclnerney hopes to give valuable tips and information on staying healthy and enjoying an active lifestyle with quality sports gear.



About EliteExpressShop.com

EliteExpressShop.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur James Mclnerney.



James Mclnerney

http://www.EliteExpressShop.com

816-304-9227



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com