Web Entrepreneur Launches EllensBookStore.com, a Website Offering Quality Books

Salem, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --Ellen Jull is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.EllensBookStore.com. The website offers a wide range of books for all types of readers including children's books, teen books, electronic books, audio books, history books, fiction books, and religious books. Jull was inspired to start her website by her love of books and reading. She wanted to offer great books at discount prices to anyone who was looking for books that they wanted to read.



There are many excellent books featured within the merchandise of EllensBookStore.com. The website offers products including coloring books for kids, Stephen King books, James Patterson books, Harry Potter books, civil war books, George R. R. Martin books, and much more. In the future, Jull will continue to add new books to her website as they are released. She also plans to offer magazines and craft projects to the website.



Providing a website that is easy to navigate and search is very important to Jull regarding EllensBookStore.com. The website offers a wide selection of books that are organized within different categories of the website. Customers can select the category that they are most interested in and look for books this way. If customers have a specific author or book that they are looking for, they can easily use the search box to search for the items that they interested in.



To complement the main website, Jull is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourBookNeedsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to books. Jull will be talking about the different books that are available on the main website, how reading can be important to people of all ages, reviews of different books, and information about different types of books. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they need to choose books that they might be interested in reading.



About EllensBookStore.com

EllensBookStore.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Ellen Jull.



Ellen Jull

http://www.EllensBookStore.com

503-362-0844



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com