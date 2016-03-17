Web Entrepreneur Launches EmergencySurvivalCompany.com, a Website Offering Quality Emergency Survival Gear

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2016 --Sharon Kemp is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.EmergencySurvivalCompany.com. The website offers a wide selection of emergency preparedness products including survival kits, survival gear, emergency food items, and first aid kits. Kemp was living in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn, New York on September 11th, 2001. The destruction that she witnessed on that day made her realize how important it was for everyone to have emergency items on hand for disaster situations. After doing a lot of research, she decided to start a website that would help to simplify the emergency preparedness process by not only providing emergency supplies, but by also educating the public on what is needed for which occasions and why.



There are many excellent emergency preparedness products featured within the merchandise of EmergencySurvivalCompany.com. The website carries products including emergency medical kits, outdoor survival kits, emergency preparedness food, auto emergency kits, earthquake survival kits, sewing kits, survival kits, and much more. The website also offers emergency kits for children that can be stored in a backpack and emergency kits for schools and offices that can help these places prepare for natural disasters or manmade catastrophes. In the future, Kemp will continue to add new products as she finds new items that can meet different preparedness needs.



Providing a website that simplifies the process of becoming prepared for an emergency situation is important to Kemp. Her website offers complete disaster preparedness kits which can save people the trouble of researching what kind of items they need to build a kit themselves. Customers can easily find products on EmergencySurvivalCompany.com, by going directly to the category of products that best fits their needs. They can read the detailed descriptions of the products and quickly decide which ones make the most sense for their situation.



In addition to the main website, Kemp is launching a blog located at http://www.EmergencySurvivalInfo.com.



The blog covers topics relating to emergency preparedness. Kemp will be talking about some of the most popular survival kits, how these kits should be used, how to utilize different items in the kit, and comparing different types of survival equipment from the most expensive to the least expensive. The purpose of the blog is to help customers become more comfortable with making decisions about which products they need.



About EmergencySurvivalCompany.com

EmergencySurvivalCompany.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur, Sharon Kemp.



Sharon Kemp

http://www.EmergencySurvivalCompany.com

917-648-1549



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com