Web Entrepreneur Launches EnergizedAndHealthy.com, a Website Offering Healthy Energy Drinks

Grand Junction, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --Jerry Smith is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.EnergizedAndHealthy.com. The website offers a wide selection of healthy Verve energy drinks including sugar free energy drinks, natural sugar energy drinks, and low carb energy shots. Smith was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide customers with a healthy energy drink that would allow consumers to get more for their money. He knew that most energy drinks were just loaded with caffeine and sugar. He wanted to start a website that would offer energy drinks with natural caffeine and a wide variety of great vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants so that customers could get the energy that they needed along with nutrients that would help them have healthier bodies.



There are many excellent energy drink products featured within the merchandise of EnergizedAndHealthy.com. The website offers products including healthy energy drinks, low carb energy drinks, energy drinks with natural caffeine, vitamin energy drinks, sugar free energy drinks, and energy shots. Instead of having a huge serving size like most energy drinks, these come in 8 ounce cans which give you the perfect amount of caffeine. The amount of caffeine and calories in Verve energy drinks is significantly less than those in most energy drinks which makes them much healthier.



Providing energy drinks that not only provide energy in the short term, but also improve health and energy in the long term is very important to Smith regarding EnergizedAndHealthy.com. The Verve energy drinks sold on his website include ingredients that boost energy levels while also keeping the body healthy. There are vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in each can that help to raise overall energy in the long term by creating a healthier body.



In addition to the main website, Smith is launching a blog located at http://www.HealthAndEnergyDrinksBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to the energy drinks sold on the main website. Smith will be writing about the individual vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in the drinks, what these nutrients do for you, why they are necessary, and showing the difference between Verve energy drinks and their competitors. The purpose of the blog is to allow customers to see the difference for themselves and make better purchasing decisions.



