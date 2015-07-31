Web Entrepreneur Launches EricsElectronics.com, a Website Featuring Quality Home Electronics

Repentigny, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Eric Picard is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.EricsElectronics.com. The website offers many different types of electronic products including MP3 players, tablets, fitness trackers, digital cameras, 3D printers, home theater systems, smartphones, digital music players, health monitors, laptops, printers, routers, video cameras, headphones, home security systems, CDs, DVDs, video game consoles, top 25 all-start games, 3D lenses, and much more. Picard was inspired to start his website by recognizing the sheer number of electronics that a person uses in their daily life. He wanted to develop a website that would make it easy for customers to find all of the more common and emerging electronic products that they would need in their lives.



There are many excellent electronic products featured within the merchandise of EricsElectronics.com. The website offers products including iPad Air tablets, TP link wireless routers, Canon XL LS digital cameras, Apple iPod Shuffle music players, TomTom GPS systems, XYZprinting home 3D printers, and much more. In the future, Picard will add new products to his website as new items are released. He plans to stay up-to-date with the video games and other electronic items that are coming out so that he will have products that his customers are searching for.



Providing the best electronic products and a website that's easy to use is very important to Picard regarding EricsElectronics.com. The website is broken up into several categories to make it user-friendly, so customers can find the products that they might need without having to look through all of the products on the website. Each product is hand-selected personally so that Picard can guarantee that he has chosen the best products for each of the categories on his website. When customers shop on his website, they will know that the products they are getting are ones that they can rely on.



In addition to the main website, Picard will be launching a blog located at http://www.ElectronicsOutletBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to electronics. Picard will be writing about the products that he offers on the website, his ideas about different electronic products, and about new and emerging electronics. The goal of the website is to give customers a bit more information about each product so that they can use this information to make better decisions about which products are right for them.



About EricsElectronics.com

EricsElectronics.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Eric Picard.



Eric Picard

http://www.EricsElectronics.com

(450) 581-1349



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com