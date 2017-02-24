Web Entrepreneur Launches EverythingStore.biz, a Website Featuring Quality Indoor and Outdoor Living Decor Accents

Maumee, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2017 --Everything Store is proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.EverythingStore.biz. The website offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor living decor accents including aromatherapy incense burners and oil warmers, Moroccan and lighthouse-style lanterns, cascading tabletop fountains, and geometric wall mirrors. The company was inspired by patio conversation that flows into the night under beautiful outdoor lights, letting creativity flow in a refreshing work space complete with soothing tabletop fountains, and all of the ways that quality decor lights up our lives every day. Through an online store, Everything Store wanted to help others get the decorative accents they need for every aspect of their lives.



There are many excellent decorative accents featured within the merchandise of EverythingStore.biz. The website carries items including home storage essentials such as modern floor cabinets and bathroom space savers; lamps and lighting products including artsy music-themed floor lamps as well as Moroccan candle lamps; holiday decor including festive flameless candlesticks and holiday birdhouses; and more. In the future, the company plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, they hope to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Everything Store regarding each and every transaction made on EverythingStore.biz. The company wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on the website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive layout with numerous product categories, so customers can quickly find everything from decorative planters to add some personality to their garden to children's wall decor for creating a room of inspiration and relaxation.



To complement the main website, Everything Store is also launching a blog located at http://www.EverythingStoreBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality indoor and outdoor living décor in general such as keeping your bathroom a place of refreshment with discount bathroom accessories, finding unique gifts that will be treasured for years to come, and using contemporary lighting to create just the right mood in any room. The company hopes to give valuable tips and information on adding the right dose of personality and style to any space with quality products.



About EverythingStore.biz

EverythingStore.biz is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Everything Store.



Everything Store

http://www.EverythingStore.biz

419-205-7999