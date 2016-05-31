Web Entrepreneur Launches FirePitsAndTailgates.com, a Website Offering High Quality Grilling and Fire Pit Products

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Shirley Bevill is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.FirePitsAndTailgates.com. The website offers a wide variety of grilling and fire pit products with a particular focus on the large variety of gas and charcoal grills and specialized fire pit accessories. Bevill was inspired to start her website by her own level of knowledge about the great outdoors and all of the fun that is to be had when tailgating and grilling. Since she worked for the company that makes Igloo camping coolers, she learned a lot about spending time outside and the kind of supplies that people need to have the best time. Bevill wanted to ensure that others could get the products that they would need to ensure their time spent in the fresh air is cozy and relaxing.



There are many excellent outdoor products featured within the merchandise of FirePitsAndTailgates.com. The website carries items including fire pit benches, marshmallow roasting sticks, flat top grills, portable gas grills, tailgating grills, picnic table tailgating sets, travel coffee mugs, stainless steel beverage bottles, and more. In the future, Bevill plans to continue to add new products to help make time spent tailgating and in the outdoors more comfortable and enjoyable. By continuing to add products, she hopes to offer customers a wider selection of products that they can use when enjoying their outdoor activities.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Bevill regarding each and every transaction made on FirePitsAndTailgates.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing an organized site that customers can easily use to find the products they need for their outdoor enjoyment. The website is organized with a simple layout and a rich selection of products with valuable information on each product so customers can find the perfect additions to their tailgating, backyard, patio, camping, and campfire fun.



To complement the main website, Bevill is launching a blog located at http://www.TheBestCampingBlog.com.



Bevill will be talking about the different outdoor activities that people can enjoy with their tailgating and fire pit products such as boating and backpacking, watching school games, camping, and relaxing in the backyard. Topics already covered include the benefits of having an insulated beverage mug for travel. The goal of the blog is to help customers learn more about the products that are available and how these products can be useful.



About FirePitsAndTailgates.com

FirePitsAndTailgates.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Shirley Bevill.



Shirley Bevill

http://www.FirePitsAndTailgates.com

713-461-1648



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com