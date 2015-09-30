Web Entrepreneur Launches FreemanPetSupply.com, a Website Offering Quality Pet Products

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --Paula Freeman is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.FreemanPetSupply.com. The website offers a wide range of pet products including dog supplies, cat supplies, and bird supplies that owners of these animals can use to care for and even spoil these animals. Freeman was inspired to start her website by her own love of animals. She has always had pets in her home and her children grew up with animals so she knows how wonderful it is to have pets in a home. Her website is built as a place where pet owners can go to get excellent pet products for their pets.



There are many high quality pet products featured within the merchandise of FreemanPetSupply.com. The website offers products including bird travel carriers, cat toys for indoor cats, bird cages, dog collars, cat trees, flea collars for cats, dog throw toys, grooming supplies, pet fountains, dog crates, bird treats, cat bowls, bird toys, dog life jackets, top loading cat carriers, and much more. In the future, Freeman plans to continue looking for new products that she can add as new products become available to her. By continuing to add new products, she hopes to offer a wider variety of items that people need for their pets.



Providing a nice looking and well organized website is very important to Freeman regarding FreemanPetSupply.com. The website is designed to be appealing to the eye with nice colors and bright pictures of people and pets together. The website is also broken into categories by type of pet so that customers can quickly locate the items that best apply to the animals that they have at home.



To complement the main website, Freeman is also launching a blog located at http://www.SuppliesForPetsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to pets and pet care. Freeman will be writing about the different products on her website, how these products can be used with pets, and how to care for pets. The purpose of the blog is to help pet owners find items that they might want to use at home with their pets.



About FreemanPetSupply.com

FreemanPetSupply.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Paula Freeman.



Paula Freeman

http://www.FreemanPetSupply.com

770-969-3012



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com