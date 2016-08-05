Web Entrepreneur Launches FriendlySolarLights.com, a Website Featuring Quality Solar Lights and Accessories for the Perfect Landscape

Pendleton, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2016 --Daniel Morton is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.FriendlySolarLights.com. The website offers a wide variety of solar lighting and solar accessory products to create the perfect outdoor landscape including fountains, solar panels, solar gadgets, solar power accessories, solar lighting, and solar garden decor. Morton was inspired by the ability to have stunning home decor that is environmentally friendly and easy to take care of with quality solar products. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Morton wanted to help others get the solar products that they would need to create a hassle-free inviting and relaxing outdoor space.



There are many excellent solar products featured within the merchandise of FriendlySolarLights.com. The website carries items including solar pond fountains such as floating fountains and statue fountains; solar panels in a variety of sizes for saving on electrical energy; solar gadgets such as solar flashlights and insect killers; solar statues and figurines such as gnomes and dog with lantern statues; solar lighting like house numbers and string lights; and more. In the future, Morton plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Morton regarding each and every transaction made on FriendlySolarLights.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of solar products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so that customers can quickly find the perfect accent to their outdoor space, whether it is a solar statue or beautiful string lights around their deck area.



To complement the main website, Morton is also launching a blog located at http://www.FriendlySolarBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality solar products in general such as finding stunning solar rope lights, adding safety with a solar powered security lights, and the benefits of solar water fountain pumps. Topics already covered include decorating your yard with solar fence post lights and illuminating your driveway with solar powered flood lights. Morton hopes to give valuable tips and information on adding style and convenience to your home with the best solar products.



About FriendlySolarLights.com

FriendlySolarLights.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Daniel Morton.



Daniel Morton

http://www.FriendlySolarLights.com

864-646-7090



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com