Web Entrepreneur Launches GardenAndDecorStore.com, a Website Featuring Home and Garden Decor for the Most Relaxing Atmosphere

Rayville, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2016 --Kathy Holmes is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.GardenAndDecorStore.com. The website offers a wide variety of home and garden decor to create the most relaxing atmosphere with a particular focus on the stylish wall decor and the variety of planters that make a statement. Holmes was inspired by the way that the right details can turn a home into a relaxing retreat the shows off your personal style and makes you feel completely at-ease. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Holmes wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure everyday comfort and inspiration in their home.



There are many excellent home and garden decor products featured within the merchandise of GardenAndDecorStore.com. The website carries items including metal wall decor, classic wall clocks, artistic wall plaques, contemporary wall mirrors, pedestal planters, bicycle planter stands, flower boxes, and more. In the future, Holmes plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Holmes regarding each and every transaction made on GardenAndDecorStore.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products in a variety of styles ranging from eclectic to classic, so that customers can easily find the perfect addition to their outdoor ambience.



To complement the main website, Holmes is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheGardenAndDecorBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to home decor in general such as using hanging planter boxes to add an unexpected touch of beauty, adding unique garden decor like a bicycle planter, and finding the best modern wall decor. Topics already covered include using pedestal planters to decorate your patio and updating your living room with metal wall art and decor. Holmes hopes to give valuable tips and information on creating your perfect indoor and outdoor retreat.



About GardenAndDecorStore.com

GardenAndDecorStore.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Kathy Holmes.



Kathy Holmes

http://www.GardenAndDecorStore.com

318-594-0610



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com