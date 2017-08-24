Web Entrepreneur Launches HappyPurrsNPaws.com, a Website Featuring Quality Pet Supplies for Lifelong Companionship

Warminster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2017 --Lainey Finck is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.HappyPurrsNPaws.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet supplies for lifelong companionship including stylish pet apparel, cozy bedding, pet carriers and crates, pet collars and leashes, digital and travel food & water bowls, paw wear, and pet toys. Finck was inspired by the way our pets are there to accompany us through life's ups and downs with ever-present love and support. Through her online store, Finck wanted to help pet owners get the products that they would need to ensure their pets are happy, healthy, and ready to understand and accept them like no human can.



There are many excellent pet supplies featured within the merchandise of HappyPurrsNPaws.com. The website carries items including pet carriers and crates such as airline-approved folding pet carriers and 360-degree vista view collapsible dog crates; pet collars and leashes such as reflective pet leash and collar sets as well as lightweight, breathable mesh pet harnesses; pet apparel such as plush dog hoodies and fashion pet parka coats; and more. In the future, Finck plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Finck regarding each and every transaction made on HappyPurrsNPaws.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a Smart digital feeding pet bowl for ensuring a healthy diet or stylish pet shoes for comfortable paws during wilderness adventures.



To complement the main website, Finck is also launching a blog located at http://www.HappyPetsReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as taking on rugged terrain with a backpack pet carrier, keeping your pet as stylish as yourself with fashion dog apparel, and enjoying quality bonding time using rope dog toys. Finck hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping a pet happy, healthy, and comfortable every day.



About HappyPurrsNPaws.com

HappyPurrsNPaws.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Lainey Finck.



