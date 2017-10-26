Web Entrepreneur Launches HauteDeFlair.com, a Website Featuring Exquisite Handbags and Accessories to Accompany Every Life Journey

Buckeye, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --Lauren Fairfield is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.HauteDeFlair.com. The website offers a wide variety of exquisite handbags and accessories to accompany every life journey including designer handbags and wallets, fashion handbags in styles from crossbody to satchel and tote, handcrafted leather briefcases, and laptop bags. Fairfield is inspired by the number of people looking to take on the busy work day or a night out with stylish organization complementing their confidence. Through her online store, Fairfield wants to help customers express themselves with elegantly crafted handbags and accessories of superior quality that will build character in their own life story.



There are many excellent handbags and accessories featured within the merchandise of HauteDeFlair.com. The website carries items designed to give customers exquisite style and superior organization for any task and adventure. For leather that lasts a lifetime and only gets better with age, the website features handbags such as Gucci soft leather handbags as well as Royce Leather handcrafted leather briefcases. Those wanting to add some serious designer style to their journeys can find a variety of designer items such as Michael Kors crossbody bags and Kate Spade totes. In the future, Fairfield plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. She plans on helping customers complete their perfect look for any occasion with sunglasses, watches, scarves, ties, perfumes, concealed carry items, and other valuable accessories.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Fairfield regarding each and every transaction made on HauteDeFlair.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with endless exquisite options when it comes to getting dressed for the journey that they are taking. The website features luxury brand-name items in a large number of styles, so customers can quickly find a clutch for their next elegant evening, or a designer wallet that adds flair to their everyday look.



To complement the main website, Fairfield is also launching a blog located at http://www.HauteHandbagBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to handbags and accessories in general such as finding a handcrafted briefcase that will be a durable companion on your career journey, enjoying the striking look of Burberry handbags, and experiencing the convenience of Dolce & Gabbana wallets. Fairfield hopes to give valuable tips and information on finding exquisite handbags and accessories that will be longtime companions on any journey.



About HauteDeFlair.com

HauteDeFlair.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Lauren Fairfield.



Lauren Fairfield

http://www.HauteDeFlair.com