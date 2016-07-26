Web Entrepreneur Launches HealthyEatingOnline.com, a Website Offering Information on Healthy Eating

Mechanicsburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2016 --Kenneth Rapp is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.HealthyEatingOnline.info. The website offers a wide variety of healthy eating and motivational lifestyle products, including healthy eating recipe books and useful healthy lifestyle tips. Rapp was inspired by the idea of being able to help people live full lives and spend more time living as their ideal selves. After learning that he about the possibilities of an online store, Rapp wanted to help others live a lifestyle that allows them to do more with their lives by providing them with a variety of motivational products and services.



There are many excellent healthy lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of HealthyEatingOnline.info. The website carries items including clean eating cookbooks, weight loss cookbooks, salad cookbooks, nutrition books for children, whole food guides, as wells as many helpful articles that cover topics such as eating healthy on the run, healthy holiday eating, and healthy food choices when eating at a restaurant. In the future, Rapp plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include NutriBullets, how-to books on healthy eating, lifestyle motivational books, values-based exercises, and products that help people identify their ideal selves and be in better physical conditions to live as their ideal selves. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Rapp regarding each and every transaction made on HealthyEatingOnline.info. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information that will help them live the life they deserve. Rapp hopes to teach people how to be a bigger person and live a bigger life than they lead now. The website is meant to be a game-changer. Rapp emphasizes that he is trying to motivate people to change their lives above all else.



To complement the main website, Rapp is also launching a blog located at http://www.HealthyEatingOnlineBlog.info.



The blog will feature topics related to living a healthy lifestyle in general such as exercises for healthy joints, detox juice recipes for weight loss, and developing a healthy eating plan. Topics already covered include putting aside time for heart healthy exercises and changing your life for the better with healthy diet plans. Rapp hopes to give useful tips and information on maximizing your potential by living as your ideal self.



