Web Entrepreneur Launches HTKElectronics.com, a Website Offering Quality Electronics

Battle Creek, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --Thomas Kyvig is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.HTKElectronics.com. The website offers a wide selection of electronic products including cell phones, eBook readers, video game systems, cell phones, digital cameras, computers, GPS systems, video projectors, TVs, and wearable technology. Kyvig was inspired to start his website by his own experience with electronics. He worked as an IT specialist for 23 years so he knows a lot about computers and about how important electronics are to businesses and individuals.



There are many excellent electronics available within the merchandise of HTKElectronics.com. The website offers products including Toshiba laptops, USB memory sticks, wireless printers, LifeProof phone cases, memory cards, Amazon Fire TV sticks, iPhone 6 screen protectors, Kindle Paperwhite eBook readers, and much more. One of Kyvig's favorite products is an all-in-one wireless Epson printer which he uses at home. In the future, new products may be added to the website as new items come out and technology changes.



Providing a convenient easy-to-use website is very important to Kyvig regarding HTKElectronics.com. His website is built to be very organized and easy for customers to use. Customers coming onto the site can easily find the website's store and move between the categories within the store. They can quickly find the category relevant to whatever they are looking for or use the search function if they have a better idea of what they are specifically interested in purchasing.



In addition to the main website, Kyvig is also launching a blog located at http://www.ElectronicsNMoreBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to electronics and electronic accessories. Kyvig will be talking about the products offered on his website, how these products can be used, and the different features of each product. The purpose of the blog is to provide additional information to help customers make better purchasing decisions.



