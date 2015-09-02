Web Entrepreneur Launches IMSSportingGoods.com, a Website Offering Quality Sports and Outdoor Equipment

San Lorenzo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2015 --Ingrid Sanders is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.IMSSportingGoods.com. The website offers a wide selection of sporting goods including fitness trackers, camping gear, fishing gear, water bottles, running shoes, exercise clothing, paintball equipment, and much more. Sanders was inspired to start her website by the growing popularity of products like these. She wanted to create a website where people could go to look for all kinds of camping and sports equipment.



There are many excellent sporting goods offered within the merchandise of IMSSportingGoods.com. The website carries products including Nature Made vitamins, waterproof phone pouches, FitBit activity wristbands, Balega socks, bicycle lights, blender bottles, stainless steel water bottles, Quest protein bars, LED headlamps, magnifying glasses, yoga mats, and much more. Of the products featured within the site, running shoes and hiking boots are some of the most popular items. In the future, Sanders plans to continue adding new products to keep the website fresh and interesting. Customers will be able to find new products when they return to the website.



Providing an organized website with a wide selection of excellent products is very important to Sanders regarding IMSSportingGoods.com. The website has all of the items that might be found in a local sporting goods store, but customers can look at these without leaving their home. Since there are so many different items, they are divided out into categories within her site so that customers can more easily find the items that they are looking for.



To complement the main website, Sanders is also launching a blog located at http://www.SportingNeedsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to outdoor and sports equipment. Sanders will be writing about the products that she offers on her site, the different features of these items, and what they can be used for. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with further information that might help them decide which products are right for them.



About IMSSportingGoods.com

IMSSportingGoods.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Ingrid Sanders.



Ingrid Sanders

http://www.IMSSportingGoods.com

510-278-3426



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com