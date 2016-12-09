Web Entrepreneur Launches JADTreasures.com, a Website Featuring an Online Lifestyle and Gift Shopping Mall

Stratford, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2016 --Judy Drexler is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.JADTreasures.com. The website offers a wide variety of lifestyle and gift shopping products, including beauty supplies, elegant garden decor, health care essentials, vibrant home decor, pet care and training products, and men's and women's fashion clothing. Judy was inspired by the amount of people looking to the convenience of online shopping to snag the perfect going-out dress or solar garden lamp in the midst of a fast-paced day. With her online store, Judy wanted to help others quickly find the everyday lifestyle products they would need, whether it's a meaningful gift for a friend or something to pamper their furry friend.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of JADTreasures.com. The website carries items including home décor such as artsy 3D butterfly wall decor and floral LED decorative string lights; men's and women's fashion clothing including men's V-neck cardigan sweaters and women's printed denim jackets; pet supplies including dog bite-resistant chew toys and LED aquarium bar lamps; and more. In the future, Judy plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Judy regarding each and every transaction made on JADTreasures.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate and attractive layout, so customers can quickly find a massage cupping therapy set to renew their body after work or complete their perfectly put-together look with a nail art set.



To complement the main website, Judy is also launching a blog located at http://www.JADTreasuresBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality lifestyle products in general such as feeling sassy on a night out in a black lace dress, adding sophistication to your décor with iron candle holders, and saving yourself the hassle of extra doctor visits with home health care equipment. Judy hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying everyday style and convenience with quality lifestyle essentials.



