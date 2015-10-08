Web Entrepreneur Launches JonisJunction.com, a Website Offering Products for People Who Are Having a Bad Day

Strasburg, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2015 --Joan Allen is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.JonisJunction.com. The website will offer a wide range of products that people can buy for those days when they just need something extra to have a bright spot, to feel a little happier and get them out of bed in the morning. The website will offer music CDs, aromatherapy products, inspirational books, beautiful scarves, men's ties, homeopathic items, and walking sticks.



Allen was inspired to start her website by her own experience with health problems in her life. She knows that there are many people that suffer from depression, stress, or other debilitating conditions that may make it hard to get out of bed each day. She wanted to start a website where anyone could find something that may just brighten their day whether they were someone just having a stressful day at work or a severely ill person having a day where they just don't want to get out of bed.



There are excellent products to brighten anyone's day featured within the merchandise of JonisJunction.com. The website will offer products including puzzles, movies on DVD, music for relaxation, aromatherapy products, inspirational books, fun games, and much more. She is very picky about the different products that she offers on her website and is planning to offer products she would use herself. Of all of the products some of the simplest ones for brightening a day are the women's scarves and men's ties. These colorful products can brighten up drab outfits with a pop of color and raise someone's spirits just because they know that they are wearing something fun.



In the future, Allen will be adding more products that she finds that fit into the overall goal of brightening a person's day and making their life more enjoyable through simple products that are affordable and fit their needs. JonisJunction.com will never offer pharmaceuticals as a way of changing one's mood.



In addition to the main website, Allen will also be launching a blog located at http://www.BrightenYourDayBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to methods for making your day brighter. Allen will be writing about different ways to make your day brighter, ideas anyone can use to feel better throughout their day, and anything else that comes to mind. She hopes to have people share ideas on how to make a day better as well. The goal of the blog is to let people know that they are not alone and that many people are struggling and simply want something to cheer them up.



