Web Entrepreneur Launches JubileeLuck.com, a Website Featuring Quality Country Living and Lifestyle Products

Yuma, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --Julie Meis is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.JubileeLuck.com. The website offers a wide variety of country living and lifestyle products including country décor, essential camping and outdoors products, fishing and gardening items, and stylish fashion jewelry. Meis was inspired by the beauty and energy of nature, as she has always been a country girl and connected with all that nature has to offer. After discovering that her main focus in life is beauty and nature, as a survivalist who loves working the land and growing survival products, Meis wanted to help others get the affordable products that they would need to add some honor-worthy Western cowboy flair to their lives.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of JubileeLuck.com. The website carries items including camping and outdoors products such as night vision telescopes and waterproof dry bags; country décor including rustic banner decoration and retro wall décor; fishing products including fly fishing lures and portable fishing poles; and more. In the future, Meis plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include an even greater selection of country living items such as religious and country-themed jewelry and outdoor décor as well as Western rugs and vintage lighting. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Meis regarding each and every transaction made on JubileeLuck.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of useful lifestyle products at very affordable prices. Meis emphasizes that she wants customers to find unique and quality items they have been looking for, that last a long time, and that add a stylish country flair. The name of the website, "Jubilee Luck," refers to people feeling happy to have the products featured on the website and lucky that they found them.



To complement the main website, Meis is also launching a blog located at http://www.CountryLivingNMore.com. The blog will feature topics related to country living lifestyle products in general such as adding some Western personality with country style wall décor, finding discount camping equipment for your next backpacking trip, and the best gardening seeds for living off of the land. Meis hopes to give valuable tips and information on staying one with the beauty of nature with quality products.



About JubileeLuck.com

JubileeLuck.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Julie Meis.



Julie Meis

http://www.JubileeLuck.com

970-630-0400



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com