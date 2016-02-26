Web Entrepreneur Launches KidsToyMall.com, a Website Offering Quality Children's Toys and Supplies

Ottumwa, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --Mary Fenton is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.KidsToyMall.com. The website offers a wide selection of products for babies and children including strollers, children's books, baby bath products, educational toys, diaper bags, outdoor toys, baby safety products, music for kids, and toddler toys. Fenton started her website as a place where customers could come to get all of the products they might need to keep their children safe and happy in the home.



There are many excellent children's products featured within the merchandise of KidsToyMall.com. The website offers products including baby gates, Sassy Bathtime Pals squirt and float toys, toddler books, outlet plugs, Bright Starts clack and slide activity balls, baby blush toys, cloth baby books, developmental toys, childproof locks, teething toys, Burt's Bees products, activity centers, and much more. In the future, Fenton will add new products as she discovers new items that she feels would be good for children to have.



Providing a well-organized website that customers can use easily is very important to Fenton. The website is broken into categories and subcategories to make it simple for customers to find the products that they are most interested in. Customers can avoid having to look through all of the products on KidsToyMall.com just to find the ones that they are looking for. This helps busy parents save time and makes shopping for kids so much easier.



To complement the website, Fenton is also launching a blog located at http://www.MLFChildrensBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to children's products. Fenton will be writing about the products that she offers on the website, how these products can be nice to have for your children, and how the different products help children to learn and grow. The goal of the blog is to better inform parents about the products that they can get for their kids.



