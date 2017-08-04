Web Entrepreneur Launches KitchenAppliancePlus.com, a Website Featuring Quality Kitchen Supplies

Willard, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2017 --William McDaniel is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.KitchenAppliancePlus.com. The website offers a wide variety of kitchen supplies including dehydrators, blenders, kitchen cookers, kitchen storage and organization, cookware, grills and griddles, burners and hot plates, mixers, and kitchen scales. McDaniel was inspired by the important role that a well-stocked kitchen plays in making quality meals in today's fast-paced world. Through his online store, McDaniel wanted to help customers reflect on the day ahead over an undisturbed breakfast or get the nutrition they need while they rush from one task to another.



There are many excellent kitchen supplies featured within the merchandise of KitchenAppliancePlus.com. The website carries items including grills and griddles such as quesadilla makers and tabletop barbecue grills; blenders such as blend-to-go personal blenders and slow juicers; kitchen cookers such as 12-cup automatic rice cookers and 6-quart slow cookers; and more. In the future, McDaniel plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to McDaniel regarding each and every transaction made on KitchenAppliancePlus.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a digital measuring cup scale for quick weight and volume readings or a Hello Kitty toaster to add some personality to every slice.



To complement the main website, McDaniel is also launching a blog located at http://www.AppliancePlusBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to kitchen supplies in generals such as the convenience of a rice cooker in a busy life, taking nutrition anywhere with a personal blender, and finding kitchen cookware sets that will be reliable meal after meal. McDaniel hopes to give valuable tips and information on eating nutritious and great-tasting meals in the midst of any busy day.



About KitchenAppliancePlus.com

KitchenAppliancePlus.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur William McDaniel.



William McDaniel

http://www.KitchenAppliancePlus.com