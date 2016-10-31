Web Entrepreneur Launches KiwiKittie.com, a Website Featuring Quality Cat and Kitten Supplies

Royersford, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2016 --Paula Cowan is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.KiwiKittie.com. The website offers a wide variety of cat and kitten supplies with a particular focus on cat furniture, natural cat treats, cat dishes, cat toys, cat collars and training supplies, and cat accessories. Cowan was inspired by the way that cats are our playful buddies as we go through life's ups and downs and are there to offer a ray of sunshine in the midst of a hectic day. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Cowan wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can pamper their cuddly one with high quality cat supplies.



There are many excellent cat products featured within the merchandise of KiwiKittie.com. The website carries items including cat collars, leads, harnesses, and training such as colorful cat safety collars featuring fun patterns; cat dishes and food storage including outdoor thermo cat bowls for outdoor cats and fun fish-shaped dishes; cat furniture including wooden step cat towers and collapsible cat houses; and more. In the future, Cowan plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost important to Cowan regarding each and every transaction made on KiwiKittie.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a feather cat toy to entice your cat to get some good exercise or some natural cat treats packed with vitamins and minerals.



To complement the main website, Cowan is also launching a blog located at http://www.MeowAndBarkBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to cat and kitten care in general such as finding the right cat climbing tower, letting your cat relax and recharge with comfy cat furniture, and pampering your cat with luxury pet accessories. Cowan hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping your cat healthy and radiant every day with quality products.



