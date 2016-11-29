Web Entrepreneur Launches LilShoppingCorner.com, a Website Featuring Quality Lifestyle Products

Sherwood, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --Larry Larson is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.LilShoppingCorner.com. The website offers a wide variety of lifestyle products including organic gardening supplies, beauty essentials, health and personal care accessories, vibrant home décor, fashion apparel and accessories, and pet care supplies. Larson was inspired to start an online business after realizing it was the future of retail, as it seems like everyone is taking advantage of the benefits of shopping online to find their everyday essentials in the midst of today's fast-paced world. Larson also has four very intelligent grandchildren and hopes the online store will help them put their potential to great use with a college education.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of LilShoppingCorner.com. The website carries items including gardening supplies such as aromatic garden plant seeds as well as garden and lawn sprinkler irrigation kits; men's and women's fashion clothing including women's casual mini dresses and men's cardigan V-neck sweaters; home décor including artificial flower bouquets and 3D wall decals; and more. In the future, Larson plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Larson regarding each and every transaction made on LilShoppingCorner.com. He wants to ensures that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find an LED solar lawn lamp to create a soothing nighttime landscape or show off their latest manicure with a nail art set.



To complement the main website, Larson is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheShoppingCornerBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to lifestyle essentials in general such as keeping your smile radiant with oral health products, staying warm and stylish with fashion leggings, and adding some personality to your space with 3D wall décor. Larson hopes to give valuable tips and information on bringing style and convenience into everyday living with quality products.



About LilShoppingCorner.com

LilShoppingCorner.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Larry Larson.



Larry Larson

http://www.LilShoppingCorner.com

501-834-7135



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com