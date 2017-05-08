Web Entrepreneur Launches LimlicoLLC.com, a Website Featuring Quality Educational and Electronic Toys for Fun at Any Age

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2017 --Donald Saxton is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.LimlicoLLC.com. The website offers a wide variety of educational and electronic toys for fun at any age including RC boats, trucks, cars, seaplanes, and robots, RC drones and quadcopters, retro toys, gadget toys, and baby toys. Saxton is inspired by his own grandkids and the toys that give them the most fun and educational outlet for their endless energy. Through his online store, Saxton wants to help others quickly get the cutting-edge toys that adults and children alike are dying to play with in today's age of electronics.



There are many excellent toys for kids and kids at heart featured within the merchandise of LimlicoLLC.com. The website carries items including RC toys and hobbies such as high powered RC racing boats and RC desert buggies; drones such as HD camera quadcopters and acrobatic flight quadcopters; classic and retro toys including wind-up educational toys and spinning top toys; and more. In the future, Saxton plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include an even greater variety of educational and electronic toys as he is continuously looking for fresh RC toys and drones to add to the website. He is also planning on branching out into home décor products for a cozy and inviting living space.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Saxton regarding each and every transaction made on LimlicoLLC.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information one each one. Saxton is diligent about providing customers with quality products as well as honesty and integrity. He emphasizes that he guarantees delivery and returns, and that customers will enjoy a quick turnaround on their orders.



To complement the main website, Saxton is also launching a blog located at http://www.ToysAndGadgetsBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to quality toys in general such as taking brilliant in-flight photos with RC drones, enjoying classic fun with retro toys, and flying over water stress-free with RC seaplanes. Saxton hopes to provide valuable tips and information on giving fun-loving kids and adults endless educational entertainment with quality toys.



About LimlicoLLC.com

LimlicoLLC.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Donald Saxton.



Donald Saxton

http://www.LimlicoLLC.com