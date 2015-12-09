Web Entrepreneur Launches LivingRichToday.com, a Website Featuring a Quality Home Business Opportunity

Cortland, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --Barbara Ellison is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.LivingRichToday.com. The website offers a home business opportunity to people who want to be an online marketer without the hassles of creating their own product. They are able to make money from home, earn extra income, and have an online job where they can earn real money. Ellison was inspired to start this website by her desire to help people who wanted to generate an income that would afford them time/money freedom for themselves and their families. She decided to offer people a business that they could build at home. Travel affiliates can access a prime selection of exclusive resorts and timeshares, not to mention hotel discounts that consistently beat rates provided via top internet booking engines by 30 to 40 percent!



- Access to 15,000 resorts and 200,000 hotels worldwide, with discounts of up to 85%

- No blackout dates or restrictions

- State-of-the-art back office

- Automated affiliate system ensures duplication of business



The home business opportunity that people are able to start from LivingRichToday.com offers them a chance to find a reliable way to make money, enjoy traveling for less, and make money in their spare time. The business is simple for anyone to do at home. As an affiliate marketer you share information about travel memberships with anyone and everyone that you come in contact with whether they are online in one of 130 countries or in your living room. There is extensive online training available for this business and you build your business at your own pace, either part-time or full-time. Anyone who becomes involved with this business is offered state-of-the- art training tools, automated sales funnels and exclusive travel privileges.



Creating a website that can truly help people both make money and spread information about affordable travel is very important to Ellison, in regards to LivingRichToday.com. The travel memberships give fingertip concierge type service of the most amazing vacations and exotic destinations all over the world with deep discounts offered. All of the site's amenities are linked so that anyone can access an immediate comparison for any property within the system. The system does it all - flights, cars, hotels/resorts/timeshares and also a variety of attraction benefits.



To complement the main website, Ellison is also launching a blog located at http://www.BestHomeBasedBizBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to building a home business. Ellison will be writing about changing your mindset about money, getting away from trading time for dollars, how to build a business that can really have a positive impact on people, and how to build residual income through a home business. The purpose of the blog is to provide affiliates with additional information that can help them start their own home based business.



About LivingRichToday.com

Ellison believes that there are three basic things that people need in order to live a Dream Come True Life. #1 a purpose that is fulfilling #2 a vision for where living their purpose will take them. #3 a financial vehicle to help get them there. LivingRichToday.com provides all of these things through training, mentoring, and affiliate support.



