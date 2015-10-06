Web Entrepreneur Launches LNMerchantServices.com, a Website Offering Quality Merchant Services

Greenville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --Len Nealeigh is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.LNMerchantServices.com. The website offers a wide range of merchant services for businesses of all types and sizes including small businesses and even vendors at fairs and craft shows. Nealeigh started his website to help businesses find affordable credit card processing to make it so that they were able to process credit cards without being charged exorbitant fees each time. His website offers great merchant services to businesses of all kinds.



There are many excellent merchant service options featured within the pages of LNMerchantServices.com. The website offers many types of merchant services including bank credit card processing, electronic credit card processing, mobile credit card processing, small business merchant services, online credit card processing, and much more. Nealeigh is always looking for new products or services to add to the site and plans to launch these products and services as he discovers ones that might also be helpful.



Providing low cost credit card processing and processing terminals is very important to Nealeigh regarding LNMerchantServices.com. The website offers credit card processing that business owners can use to process credit cards anywhere. The services come with low rates and free credit card terminals so that businesses of all sizes can afford these services.



To complement the main website, Nealeigh is also launching a blog located at http://www.ProcessingCreditCardsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to credit card processing. He will be writing about how to use these services at craft shows, how this service can help a business, and what kinds of options are available for different businesses. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information to help business owners find the services that they need to make their business more successful.



About LNMerchantServices.com

LNMerchantServices.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Len Nealeigh.



Len Nealeigh

http://www.LNMerchantServices.com

937-417-2137



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com