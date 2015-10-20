Web Entrepreneur Launches MaryanasHealthyLiving.com, a Website Offering Quality Health Products

Quincy, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --Maryana Mettler is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.MaryanasHealthyLiving.com. The website offers a wide selection of health products including antiaging products, Youngevity health supplements, memory supplements, and much more. Mettler was inspired to start her website by her desire to offer a product that would help customers to live healthier lives. She started the website so that customers would have a place to come and look for products that could help them with different health problems so that they would be able to live better lives.



There are many excellent health products featured within the merchandise of MaryanasHealthyLiving.com. The website offers products including resveratrol supplements, Youngevity Tangy Healthy Start Paks, powerful antioxidants, bone health supplements, supplements to boost the immune system, anxiety stress supplements, antiaging supplements, and much more. In the future, more products will be added to the website as new ones are developed.



Providing a simple website that offers some great health products, is very important to Mettler. MaryanasHealthyLiving.com is a website that is designed with a simple and elegant layout so that customers can easily get the information they need and find links to the products that they are most interested in. The website features the most popular products on the main page and gives customers a bit more information about the different items so that customers can learn about the products before they chose to purchase them.



To complement the main website, Mettler is also launching a blog located at http://www.AHealthyLifestyleBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to health supplements. Mettler will be talking about the different products offered on her website, what these different products can be used for, and specific products that can be used for specific health problems that people might be facing. The purpose of the blog is to provide a bit more information about the products so that customers can make informed purchasing decisions.



About MaryanasHealthyLiving.com

MaryanasHealthyLiving.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur, Maryana Mettler.



Maryana Mettler

http://www.MaryanasHealthyLiving.com

217-224-8412



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com