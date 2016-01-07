Web Entrepreneur Launches MeefeesMarket.com, a Website Offering a Complete Esthetician Exam Kit

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Martha Chansley is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.MeefeesMarket.com. The website offers an esthetic exam kit that meets the new requirements of the Arizona State Board of Cosmetology since February 2015. Martha, an esthetic instructor, was inspired to start her website after watching many students struggling to put together a kit that met all of the requirements of the state test. She decided to start a website that would sell a completed kit to students who needed them for the test and for practice prior to the test. By offering a completed kit on her website, she lifts the burden of putting one together off the shoulders of esthetic students, allowing them to focus on practicing for the exam instead of going from store to store trying to find all of the items they need to put together their own kit.



There are many excellent components in the updated esthetic exam kit featured within the merchandise of MeefeesMarket.com. Students are able to choose a completed kit or kit components that they need to complete a kit that they have already started building. The kit includes all of the new items required for the test in the state of Arizona after February of 2015. With the kit, students receive everything they need for microdermabrasion including a simulated microderm hand piece which meets testing requirements. They also receive items for eyelash enhancement, first aid, exfoliating the face, three separate labeled bags, and new client setup. In the future, Martha plans to add additional instructional videos to her website to provide students with a step by step guide on how to do the exam as well as information about all of the different components of the kit. Since she is an esthetic instructor who attended a state board meeting about the new changes to the test, she is a reliable authority for this information.



Providing students with a kit that is professional looking and easy to use is very important to Martha. Each of the components featured within the kit are hand selected by her for their quality. Each kit is packed for dry storage and includes items that are labeled to make them easy to identify at a glance. Most importantly the kit offered on MeefeesMarket.com meets all of the 2015 requirements of the Arizona State Board. There is no other place to purchase a completed kit that meets these requirements.



To complement the main website, Martha is also launching a blog located at http://www.EstheticianExamKit.com.



The blog will cover topics related to the kit and the different kit components. Martha will be talking about each of the components of the kit, the kit as a whole, and why all of the components are important and unique. The purpose of the blog is to provide further information to help customers learn more about the kit and its components.



About MeefeesMarket.com

MeefeesMarket.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Martha Chansley.



Martha Chansley

http://www.MeefeesMarket.com

602-525-1170



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com