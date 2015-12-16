Web Entrepreneur Launches MyPetsCollars.com, a Website Featuring Quality Pet Accessories

Carpenteria, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --Deborah Rosique is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.MyPetsCollars.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet accessories like pet leashes and charms for the leashes, with a particular focus on matching collar and leash sets that are very stylish. Rosique was inspired by her own experiences as a pet owner and her undying interest in pets, especially rescue animals. She has two cats and a dog, her two cats both being rescue animals. After learning that seventy-six percent of households have a dog, Rosique wanted to share her passion for pets by providing high-quality pet products.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of MyPetsCollars.com. The website carries items including collars, leashes, matching collar and leash sets, and six different categories of charms for the leashes including NFL team charms, holiday charms, college team charms, and more. In the future, Rosique plans to expand the product lines offered on the website to include cat collars, cat toys, and more collars and leashes for dogs. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to see the expanded collection of items.



Having quality and fashionable products that are unique is of the utmost importance to Rosique, who launched her website in October of 2015. The collars, leashes, and charms on MyPetsCollars.com are of the highest quality. Rosique wants to ensure that customers have products available to them that are of exceptional quality and are the type of product that you won't find elsewhere. She is also happy to offer a website that has the same fun appeal as the products themselves.



To complement the main website, Rosique is also launching a blog located at http://www.PetCollarsAndLeashesBlog.com.



The blog will feature a variety of topics related to pets in general, such as information on pet products and pet health. Some topics that will be covered include great pet gift ideas and the best products to outfit your dog with. Besides her passion for pets, Rosique also has a passion for singing and is currently singing with a semi-professional group in Santa Barbara. She plans to incorporate her singing interest into the blog as well.



