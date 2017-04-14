Web Entrepreneur Launches NewWaveSpeakers.com, a Website Featuring Cutting-Edge Audio Systems

Mechanicsburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2017 --Martha Senseney is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.NewWaveSpeakers.com. The website offers a wide variety of cutting-edge audio systems, including Bluetooth and wireless headphones, car audio subwoofers and speakers, home theater systems, waterproof marine audio, and gaming headsets. Senseney was inspired by the important role that quality audio supplies play in our everyday lives, from giving us inspiring melodies in the midst of a fast-paced day to allowing us to make the most of sitting in traffic by catching up with friends and family hands-free. Through her online store, Senseney wanted to help others get the audio systems that they would need to ensure they can keep each day productive and fulfilling.



There are many excellent audio systems featured within the merchandise of NewWaveSpeakers.com. The website carries items including home audio systems such as multi-media speakers and karaoke speakers; marine audio including in-dash Bluetooth receivers and waterproof marine speakers; portable audio and headphones including noise-isolating stereo earbuds and foldable on-ear stereo headphones; and more. In the future, Senseney plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Senseney regarding each and every transaction made on NewWaveSpeakers.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout with a vast variety of audio supplies, so customers can quickly find car audio subwoofers for a jump-start during their morning commute or Bluetooth tower speakers for a music haven in their den.



To complement the main website, Senseney is also launching a blog located at http://www.NewWaveSoundReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality audio supplies in general such as using pro audio equipment to keep the mood perfect at an event, experiencing soul-piercing sound with a surround sound system, and never being without inspiration with some great noise-cancelling headphones. Senseney hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping each day full of convenience and inspiration with quality audio supplies.



About NewWaveSpeakers.com

NewWaveSpeakers.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Martha Senseney.



Martha Senseney

http://www.NewWaveSpeakers.com

717-329-3272