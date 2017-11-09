Web Entrepreneur Launches PawzRUsPetSupplies.com, a Website Featuring Quality Pet Supplies for Lifelong Companionship

Olympia, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --LueAnn Denny is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PawzRUsPetSupplies.com. The website offers a wide variety of cat and dog care supplies including comfortable pet beds, pet food for healthy nutrition, pet health products, pet leashes, pet collars, and pet toys. Denny was inspired to start a website selling pet supplies, by the way her own two cats and dog are always there to greet her with ever-constant unconditional love, as she has an all-black 17-year-old cat named Carbonita, a beautiful smoky grey 12-year-old tabby cat named Harry, and a five-year-old cocker spaniel named Charlie. Through her online store, Denny is excited to help fellow lovers of never having a dull moment get the products that they need to ensure their pets are always ready to provide them with never-ending joy and satisfaction.



There are many excellent dog and cat care supplies featured within the merchandise of PawzRUsPetSupplies.com. The website carries items including cat and dog beds, such as hanging hammock kitty beds and adorable slipper-shaped dog beds for a sense of security; pet toys, such as fall pumpkin organic cotton squeaker dog toys and active cat teaser toys for healthy mental and physical exercise; pet food, such as Natural Balance grain-free salmon cat food as well as complete grain-free dog food mixes; and more. In the future, Denny plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include an even greater selection of valuable cat care supplies so customers can enjoy a website that is just as cat-friendly as it is dog-friendly. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Denny regarding each transaction made on PawzRUsPetSupplies.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on her own firsthand experience with animals and the must-have products that will help them stay healthy and happy every day.



To complement the main website, Denny is also launching a blog located at http://www.PawzRUsBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as showing your pet some love with fun pet toys, letting your dog accompany you comfortably with an adjustable harness, and giving your cat a great hideout with a cat crib hammock. Denny hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying the stress-relief and companionship that comes from pets everyday with quality pet care supplies.



