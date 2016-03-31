Web Entrepreneur Launches PremierColognes.com, a Website Offering Quality Men's Colognes and Women's Perfumes

Fond Du Lac, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --David Boulay is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.PremierColognes.com. The website offers a wide selection of brand name and designer fragrances for both men and women. Boulay was inspired to start his website by the need for these types of products at discount prices. He started his website as a place where people could find quality fragrances at prices that were more affordable. Customers are able to purchase these items easily since the site accepts PayPal in addition to Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diners Club, and Discover cards.



There are many excellent colognes and perfumes featured within the merchandise of PremierColognes.com. The website offers products including Calvin Klein fragrances, Gucci perfume and cologne, Lagerfeld cologne, Paris Hilton perfume, Aramis cologne, Dolce Gabbana fragrances, Christian Dior cologne, Azzaro cologne, Burberry fragrances, Victoria's Secret perfume, and much more. In the future, Boulay is planning on offering some different types of beauty products and skin care products. By continuing to add new products, he hopes to encourage customers to return to the site to look for new items. Customers will be able to easily find the newest products on the website by going to the New Products section of the site.



Providing a website that offers a wide variety of quality fragrances at discount prices is very important to Boulay. His website is filled with perfumes and colognes from a wide range of brands. These products are all discounted to more affordable prices so that customers can get designer products without paying such high prices. The site even offers sample sizes so that customers don't have to buy an entire bottle to try. Around holidays like Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Father's Day the website will feature special promotions so that customers can get great gifts at better prices. Customers can enjoy further discounts in the Special Savings section of the website at times when manufactures are offering special promotions. PremierColognes.com is divided into categories by brand to help customers find what they are interested in without any hassle.



To complement the main website, Boulay is also launching a blog located at http://www.PremierCologneBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to different cologne and perfume varieties. Boulay will be writing about the different products, giving more details about the items offered on his main site, and presenting articles related to the products. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information to help customers make informed purchasing decisions.



About PremierColognes.com

PremierColognes.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur David Boulay.



David Boulay

http://www.PremierColognes.com

(414) 915-7438



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com