Web Entrepreneur Launches PurrrfectPawsPalace.com, a Website Featuring Quality Pet Care Supplies

Pine, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --Starr Davis is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PurrrfectPawsPalace.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet care supplies including reversible dog beds, dog feeding and watering essentials, pet house-breaking supplies, retractable dog leashes, dog collars, hands-free pet slings, and interactive pet toys. Davis was inspired by the amount of people who enjoy the unconditional love and companionship their pets give them every day. Through her online store, Davis wanted to help other pet owners quickly get their pet care essentials so they can give their pets the happy and healthy lives they deserve.



There are many excellent pet care supplies featured within the merchandise of PurrrfectPawsPalace.com. The website carries items including dog feeding and watering supplies such as travel feeders and automatic float waterers; dog collars and leashes such as double-ply dog traffic leashes and reflective retractable leashes; pet toys including interactive cat toys to engage a cat's natural instincts as well as dog teething toys; and more. In the future, Davis plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Davis regarding each and every transaction made on PurrrfectPawsPalace.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate and attractive layout, so customers can quickly find a pet car seat for enjoyable car rides or an oral care dental kit for a happy and healthy pet.



To complement the main website, Davis is also launching a blog located at http://www.StarrsPetReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as keeping your dog lean and strong with toys for chasing and chewing, giving your cat healthy energy with natural cat treats, and using pet slings to keep your pup or kitty comfortably at your side. Davis hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying the companionship of your pet every day with quality pet supplies.



About PurrrfectPawsPalace.com

PurrrfectPawsPalace.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Starr Davis.



Starr Davis

http://www.PurrrfectPawsPalace.com

928-476-2452