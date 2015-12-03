Web Entrepreneur Launches RebelAndMe.com, a Website Offering Quality Pet Products

Philpot, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2015 --Frances Meserve is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture http://www.RebelAndMe.com. The website offers a wide selection of products including pet clothing, pet food, pet bowls, collars, pet houses, and much more. Meserve was inspired to start her website by her love of animals. She wanted to offer products that pet owners could use to make life better for their pets.



There are many quality pet products featured within the merchandise of RebelAndMe.com. The website carries products including Beneful dog food, pet collars, Milk Bone dog treats, wooden dog houses, dog squeaky toys, Blue Buffalo dog food, cute dog clothes, Diamond Naturals dry food, turbo cat scratchers, Taste of the Wild dog food, and much more. In the future, Meserve would like to add some pet medication and pet skin care products to her website. By adding these products, she hopes to help pet owners make pets with dry skin or medical problems a lot more comfortable.



Providing competitive prices on great quality products is important to Meserve regarding RebelAndMe.com. The website offers great prices on all of the different pet items that a pet owner might need to buy to keep their pet healthy and happy. The products available on the website have been selected specifically for this site. Items on the website are affordably priced and sure to be perfect for pets.



To complement the main website, Meserve is also launching a blog located at http://www.PawsAndClawsBlog.com



The blog will cover a wide range of topics that relate to pets. Meserve will be writing about possible health issues for pets, the importance of scheduled playtime for pets, how to weatherproof pet areas, and pet houses that are safe for pets. Pet owners can also ask questions on the blogs and get answers from other pet owners who might be able to help. The purpose of the blog is to provide information to help people take better care of their pets.



