Web Entrepreneur Launches RiverBendOutfitter.com, a Website Featuring Quality Supplies for the Great Outdoors

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --Kevin Szucsits is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.RiverBendOutfitter.com. The website offers a wide variety of supplies for the great outdoors with a particular focus on products to enhance the family camping experience including reliable outdoor equipment, backpacking gear, lanterns, and useful camping and hiking tools. Szucsits was inspired by his own passion for family camping and the outdoors and the way that having the right supplies can make any experience much more invigorating and fulfilling with lots of quality bonding time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Szucsits wanted to help others get the useful outdoor products that they would need, whether they love to go fishing or they want to introduce the beauty of nature to their young kids.



There are many excellent outdoor supplies featured within the merchandise of RiverBendOutfitter.com. The website carries items including handy outdoor travel supplies such as multifunctional storage bags and dry bags; backpacking gear such as hiking bags and hydration packs; knives and camping tools such as digital compasses and survival flashlights; fishing supplies including spinning fishing rods and fly fishing hooks; and more. In the future, Szucsits plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include a greater variety of items specialized for family camping. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Szucsits regarding each and every transaction made on RiverBendOutfitter.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of outdoor products that is based on his own love of the outdoors and the products he finds the most useful. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout so that customers can quickly find the perfect way to store their essentials while kayaking or great lighting for their camp fire enjoyment.



To complement the main website, Szucsits is also launching a blog located at http://www.BendInTheRiverBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to outdoor essentials in general such as finding the best hiking backpack for family hikes, the advantages of a multi-purpose tool for the outdoors, and handy travel supplies. Topics already covered include enjoying camping with a rechargeable camping lantern and ease of fishing with a fish bite alarm sensor. Szucsits hopes to give valuable tips and information on getting the most enjoyment out of your outdoor activities and camping experiences with the right supplies.



About RiverBendOutfitter.com

RiverBendOutfitter.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Kevin Szucsits.



Kevin Szucsits

http://www.RiverBendOutfitter.com

574-274-2757



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com