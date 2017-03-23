Web Entrepreneur Launches RonsHomeAndGarden.com, a Website Featuring Refreshing Home and Garden Supplies

Humboldt, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2017 --Ronald Storant is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.RonsHomeAndGarden.com. The website offers a wide variety of home and garden decor supplies including courtyard and lawn lights, garden tools, micro landscape essentials, decorative clocks, and 3D wall decals. Storant was inspired by the way that a well-decorated space is ready to renew our energy and soothe our souls in the midst of a busy day. Through his online store, Storant wanted to help others quickly find their essentials for creating a refreshing indoor and outdoor retreat.



There are many excellent home and garden supplies featured within the merchandise of RonsHomeAndGarden.com. The website carries items including garden lights such as LED pillar lamps and color-changing solar path lights; decorative clocks including modern DIY wall clocks and wood vintage clocks; micro landscape products including desktop DIY potted plants and mini wood ladybugs; and more. In the future, Storant plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Storant regarding each and every transaction made on RonsHomeAndGarden.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a creative candle holder that's ready to set a serene mood or add a refreshing touch to their living room with butterfly wall decals.



To complement the main website, Storant is also launching a blog located at http://www.RonsHomeAndGardenBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to home and garden supplies in general such as using solar garden lighting to light up evening conversation, creating a micro landscape at work for a refreshing atmosphere, and using decorative clocks to make a statement in any space. Storant hopes to give valuable tips and information on being surrounded by relaxation and inspiration every day with quality home and garden products.



About RonsHomeAndGarden.com

RonsHomeAndGarden.com – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Ronald Storant.



Ronald Storant

http://www.RonsHomeAndGarden.com

402-862-2829