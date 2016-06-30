Web Entrepreneur Launches SeniorHealthNWellness.com, a Website Featuring Quality Health and Wellness Products for Seniors

Rochester, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Peggy Leino is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SeniorHealthNWellness.com. The website offers a wide variety of health and wellness products for seniors with a particular focus on the Tao essential oils, OxyZen essential oils for respiratory support, and the Dead Sea black mineral mud bar which cleanses the face while providing anti-aging benefits. Leino was inspired by her own experiences with health and wellness as a senior, as she has been to China and Taiwan and experienced a culture where everything is organically grown and they don't use preservatives. After feeling so much better in these places, Leino wanted to help others like her find helpful information on eating clean and healthy and get the products that they would need to stay well.



There are many excellent health and wellness products featured within the merchandise of SeniorHealthNWellness.com. The website carries items including handmade soaps and specialty soaps, vitamins and minerals, body scrubs, spa products, essential oils, bath sets, and more. In the future, Leino plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include Depends adult incontinence products, natural vitamins and bone health support, and more natural and organic products in general. She also plans to add a newsletter every month. Be periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Leino regarding each and every transaction made on SeniorHealthNWellness.com, which launched April 2016. Her website gives people the power of knowledge to have better health and be the best they can be. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that is based on her own firsthand experience with what is effective in maintaining health and wellness. Leino doesn't put anything out there that she doesn't truly believe in and works hard to have great quality and great prices on all of her products.



To complement the main website, Leino is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheSeniorHealthBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to health and wellness in general such as different essential oils and their benefits for healthy and vibrant living and vitamins and supplements to help maintain an active and full life. Topics already covered include relaxation properties of Lavender essential oil and maintaining a healthy heart with CoQ10 Plus red yeast rice supplement. Leino hopes to give valuable tips and information on living well at any age.



