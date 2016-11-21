Web Entrepreneur Launches ShopOceanElectronics.com, a Website Featuring Quality Electronics and Electronic Accessories

Castle Hayne, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2016 --Loraine Garris is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ShopOceanElectronics.com. The website offers a wide variety of electronics and electronic accessories with a particular focus on iPad, laptop, and Samsung accessories, computer components, and cutting-edge laptops and smartphones. Garris was inspired by the fast-paced world that we live in and how much we rely on our electronics to share our milestones with friends and family, give us melodies to power through the day, and let us multi-task in-between errands. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Garris wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can have the latest trendy electronics to keep up with every aspect of their lives.



There are many excellent electronic products featured within the merchandise of ShopOceanElectronics.com. The website carries items including iPad accessories such as embossed leather cases for the iPad Mini and Bluetooth wireless keyboards for the MacBook, iPad, and iPhone; smartphones including Android quad-core smartphones and Lenovo unlocked large display smartphones with dual camera features; laptops and accessories including soft sleeves for Apple Macbooks and folding table stands for laptops with a mouse holder; and more. In the future, Garris plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Garris regarding each and every transaction made on ShopOceanElectronics.com. She wants to ensures that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a stylish notebook shoulder carrying case or a festive 3D case for their Samsung Galaxy smartphone.



To complement the main website, Garris is also launching a blog located at http://www.ShopElectronicsBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to the latest electronics in general such as keeping your laptop secure with stylish laptop bags, saving money when doing do-it-yourself repairs with computer component deals, and using folding laptop tables to have the freedom to work where you feel most inspired. Garris hopes to give valuable tips and information on staying on top every aspect of your life with the latest electronics.



About ShopOceanElectronics.com

ShopOceanElectronics.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Loraine Garris.



Loraine Garris

http://www.ShopOceanElectronics.com

910-675-0964



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com