Web Entrepreneur Launches SouthernCaliforniaMerchantServices.com, a Website Offering Low Cost Merchant Services

Fountain Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2015 --Eugene Alahaydoian is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://SouthernCaliforniaMerchantServices.com. The website offers quality merchant services to businesses of all types and sizes. The services can be purchased at a low rate which makes it a lot easier for small businesses to afford them. Alahaydoian was inspired to start his website as a way to help small business owners do more business since he truly believes that these businesses are the backbone of the economy. He wants to help these businesses become more profitable.



There are many excellent merchant services available within the pages of SouthernCaliforniaMerchantServices.com. The website offers items including ecommerce credit card processing, gift card processing, mobile credit card processing, payroll services, wireless credit card processing equipment, and much more. In the future, Alahaydoian is planning to connect this website with another that will offer small business loans with affordable rates. These loans will make it easier for those in small businesses to expand their businesses.



Providing a website that truly helps small businesses to thrive and survive is very important to Alahaydoian regarding SouthernCaliforniaMerchantServices.com. The website offers great credit card processing with a low service rates that come from business networking. The rates are some of the lowest on the market which makes them a lot more reasonable especially for small businesses.



To complement the main website, Alahaydoian is also launching a blog located at http://www.MerchantCreditProcessingBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to credit card processing and small businesses. Alahaydoian will be writing about the different types of credit card processing that are available, how low cost credit card processing can help small businesses, and why these services are important to a business to begin with. The purpose of the blog is to provide additional information that can help business owners find the services that they need to help their business become more successful.



About SouthernCaliforniaMerchantServices.com

SouthernCaliforniaMerchantServices.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Eugene Alahaydoian.



Eugene Alahaydoian

http://www.SouthernCaliforniaMerchantServices.com

(714) 785-0318



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com