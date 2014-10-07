Web Entrepreneur Launches SportsOutletWorld.com, a Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Products

Brentwood, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --Richard Becker is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.SportsOutletWorld.com. The site offers a wide range of recreational items including outdoor cooking items, camping flashlights, survival tools, backpacks and tents. Becker was inspired to start his website because of his love of camping. After camping all over the country, as well as Europe and Canada, he felt like he could share his vast experience with customers looking to buy camping gear. He has the knowledge and background to know what kind of gear is needed for different types of camping. “I find camping to be a satisfying way to relax and restore my energy,” said Becker, “I learned many useful techniques through research plus trial and error, and want to share that knowledge with others.”



There are many excellent outdoor products featured in the merchandise of SportsOutletWorld.com. The website carries such items as camping stoves, emergency survival kits, LED lanterns, Coleman instant tents, waterproof bags, food storage bags, survival tools and much more. In the future, Becker will be adding items for other outdoor activities such as hunting gear, electronics for sports, hiking gear, fishing gear and sports clothing. By adding a wide range of products, he is hoping to provide customers with all of the items that they will need to enjoy the outdoors.



Providing customers with a quality website, great customer service and a low shipping cost is important to Becker. SportsOutletWorld.com has categories and a clear design to make the site easy to navigate and use. Since Becker has a great deal of experience with customer service, as well as sales background, he plans to apply this knowledge to ensure that customers get all of the help that they need through every stage of the selection and purchasing process. He will offer flat rate shipping on all orders so that customers won’t have to pay more based on the number or weight of the merchandise.



In addition to his main website, Becker is also launching a blog located at http://www.SportsAndRecreationBlog.com, which will address topics related to outdoor recreation. He will be writing about his own camping experiences, different outdoor activities people can enjoy, advice on camping, checklists for camping trips, safety concerns while outdoors and outdoor photography. The goal of the blog will be to help readers not only get the products that they need, but the information on how to best use these items in the outdoors.



