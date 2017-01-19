Web Entrepreneur Launches StarVisionPhotos.com, a Website Featuring Original Photographic Art and Custom Photographic Services

Walnut Creek, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Barbara Plowman is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.StarVisionPhotos.com. The website offers a wide variety of original photographic art and custom photographic services. The artwork features a particular focus on scanning electron microscopy with digital paint, eArt, natural history color digital prints, and botanical artwork. Plowman was inspired by her own experiences, as she was intrigued by the idea of creatively capturing our world at its finest as a high school graduate. With her background in science as a research technician, she was fascinated by electron microscopy which led her to dive deep into the intermingling of science and art. She eventually completed an integrated arts program in graduate school, getting her master's degree in creative arts and having her work showcased as examples in school curriculums. She now enjoys showcasing her artwork in various art shows in the San Francisco Bay Area, including Silicon Valley corporate shows. Through her online store, Plowman wanted to share her photographic work and amazing versatile range with others.



There are many excellent art pieces featured within StarVisionPhotos.com. The website carries items including scanning electron microscopy artwork, which features a selection of highly magnified and abstract photos. Among the other product categories is natural history art, which includes stunning sweeping images of rivers and beaches. Customers are also invited to shop the floral and botanical photos such as artistic flower and floral path scenes, among a versatile range of other product categories. In the future, Plowman plans to further expand the product lines offered on her website as she will eventually be adding more original and creative work to her product selection.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Plowman regarding each and every transaction made on StarVisionPhotos.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of photographic art as well as custom photography services. Each work of art is available in three sizes that customers can choose from at affordable prices. Plowman emphasizes that all of the artwork on the website is available for purchase and that they are all original pieces done by her. Customers can choose from a vast range of photographs, whether they are looking for a glorious nature scene or unique e-art piece done with electron microscopy.



To complement the main website, Plowman is also launching a blog located at http://www.BarbaraLPlowmanPhotosBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to her unique photography in general. Plowman will cover such topics as updating your living room with modern art pieces, enhancing creativity in the office with science photography, and using photographic services to capture the perfect scene for everyday inspiration. Plowman hopes to give valuable tips and information on adding some spice and serenity to everyday life with original photographic art.



About StarVisionPhotos.com

StarVisionPhotos.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Barbara Plowman.



Barbara Plowman

http://www.StarVisionPhotos.com

925-937-5679