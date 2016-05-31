Web Entrepreneur Launches SupernaturalWorlds.com, a Website Featuring Quality Paranormal Products and Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Glenn Segal is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.SupernaturalWorlds.com. The website offers a wide variety of paranormal products and services with a particular focus on the EMF energy sensors and meters, and the ghost hunting kits. Segal was inspired by his love of the supernatural, which drove him to write his novel Psychedelic Prophet: The Messenger that brims with paranormal and supernatural elements. After writing the novel, Segal wanted to continue sharing the mysteries of the unexplained with others by offering paranormal devices and services.



There are many excellent paranormal products and services featured within the merchandise of SupernaturalWorlds.com. The website carries items including ghost hunting equipment, paranormal detection supplies, ghost cameras, ghost communication sets, ghost radar tools, and more. In the future, Segal plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include one-stop shopping for supernatural tours of places in the United States and all around the world. These will be ghost tours, UFO tours, and paranormal sighting tours. By periodically updating the merchandise and services, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Segal regarding each and every transaction made on SupernaturalWorlds.com, which launched April 2016. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and services that is based on his own firsthand experience with and passion for the paranormal. Segal has been blogging about UFOs, paranormal experiences that he has had, and about consciousness; he hopes that by offering items for those people who are looking for something deeper and more spiritual, they will also find his blogs, book, and other work useful.



To complement the main website, Segal is also launching a blog located at http://www.SupernaturalAndParanormalBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to the paranormal and supernatural in general such as paranormal research equipment, paranormal evidence, and the best ghost detectors. Topics already covered include finding spirits in a haunted hotel with a ghost detector and learning about close encounters by reading a UFO case book. Segal hopes to give valuable tips and information on navigating the paranormal in our everyday lives.



