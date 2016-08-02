Web Entrepreneur Launches SwansGarden.com, a Website Featuring Creative Outdoor Landscape Products

Rockford, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2016 --Barbara Somerville is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SwansGarden.com. The website offers a wide variety of creative outdoor landscape products with a particular focus on the hassle-free solar fountains, artsy bird houses and feeders, and outdoor furniture that ranges from cozy hammock chairs to stunning patio sets. Somerville was inspired by the way that a well-decorated garden can be a special retreat where you can go to get rid of your daily stress. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Somerville wanted to help others get the products that they would need to create a beautiful paradise in their backyards that they can enjoy.



There are many excellent outdoor landscape products featured within the merchandise of SwansGarden.com. The website carries items including patio and outdoor furniture such as hammocks and outdoor chairs and benches; water fountains such as solar water fountains, courtyard fountains, and natural fountains; patio and garden décor products such as wind chimes, decorative planters, and charismatic statues; garden tools and accessories such as lanterns and pruners; and more. In the future, Somerville plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include home décor, hand-crafted artistic paintings by local artists, and garden lighting such as path and solar lighting. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Somerville regarding each and every transaction made on SwansGarden.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of outdoor décor products in an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout. Somerville emphasizes that the site helps people to build something that is of a pleasing value and can be enjoyed for their whole lives. The site helps show people ideas of creating that perfect place in their back or front yard where they can relax. Somerville values other people's opinions and encourages customers to share their ideas for products they would like to see through the website and by e-mail.



To complement the main website, Somerville is also launching a blog located at http://www.GardenDecorNMore.com.



The blog will feature topics related to creating your most inviting space such as adding a rustic touch with a barrel water fountain, using garden candle lanterns to create a soothing nighttime atmosphere, and relaxing after a hard day with hammock swing chairs. Topics already covered include simple bird feeders that you can add outside your windows and outdoor entertaining with rattan patio furniture. Somerville hopes to give valuable tips and information on creating a beautiful space you can enjoy day after day.



About SwansGarden.com

SwansGarden.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Barbara Somerville.



Barbara Somerville

http://www.SwansGarden.com

612-314-6632



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com