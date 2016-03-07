Web Entrepreneur Launches ThePerfectHomeDecor.com, a Website Featuring Quality Home Decor

Long Beach, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --Jeanne Whelan is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ThePerfectHomeDecor.com. The website offers a wide selection of products for the home and garden including bathroom decor, outdoor grills, gardening products, yard decor, and much more. Whelan was inspired to start her website by her own interest in home and garden design. She recently finished the process of building her own home, designing it, decorating it, and landscaping the yard. She wanted to start a website where customers would be able to find deals on the great products that they might want for their home or outdoor space.



The website offers links to all kinds of different sources that offer great deals on products for indoors and outdoors including Black & Decker outdoor tools, yard ornaments, outdoor lights, furniture for the home, rugs, curtains, and much more. ThePerfectHomeDecor.com offers information about home design and decor, gardening tips, landscaping ideas, and interior decorating ideas to help customers discover fun new ways for them to make their homes unique. Customers can go onto the site to find information and products that will help them transform their homes.



Providing customers with a large selection of products to choose from is very important to Whelan. She has a wide selection of quality products that cover all types of items that customers can use for their homes and outdoor spaces. By offering a wide assortment of products on ThePerfectHomeDecor.com, the website allows customers to find the items that they need for their homes without being limited in their selection.



To complement the main website, Whelan is also launching a blog located at http://www.ThePerfectHomeBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to home decorating. Whelan will be writing about quick ways to decorate, inexpensive decorating ideas, how to renovate your yard, how to create a beautiful flower gardens, how to choose the right yard tools, and how to pick a theme for a home and make the rooms of the home match together.



